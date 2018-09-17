Brush fire erupts near helispot in Griffith Park

A small brush fire erupted in Griffith Park on Monday, sending a thick plume of smoke visible for miles.The one-acres blaze broke out around 1:30 p.m. northeast of the Toyon helispot, fire officials said. The smoke was visible from the 5, 134 freeways.Firefighters said the fire was burning through medium to heavy fuel. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.There were no reports of any injuries.