PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters responded to a brush fire that erupted in the Pacific Palisades area Friday night.Crews responded to a remote area off Michael Lane and Palisades Court around 10 p.m. as the fire grew to approximately 10 acres, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.L.A. Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said at least 72 firefighters responded to the blaze.An orange glow and smoke was visible in the surrounding area when crews began tackling the fire.No injuries have been reported and there were no reports of structures threatened.