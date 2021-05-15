Brush fire in Pacific Palisades grows to 100 acres; residents advised to prepare for evacuations

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters on Saturday continued to battle a brush fire that erupted in the Pacific Palisades, scorching at least 100 acres, and residents in the area were being told to prepare to evacuate.

Crews responded to a remote area off Michael Lane and Palisades Court around 10 p.m. Friday as the fire grew to approximately 10 acres, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fight continued overnight, but by 4 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dealing with a significant flare-up, which created a large plume of smoke visible from miles away.

According to the LAFD, the fire crossed crossed a control line and grew but no injuries have been reported.

Although evacuation orders have not been officially issued, the LASD Lost Hills station tweeted that residents along Cheney Ranch Road and those in the community of Entrada should be prepared to evacuate.



Over 100 firefighters responded with water-dropping helicopters to try and contain the flames as the steep terrain made it difficult to attack from the ground.

A cause has not been determined but the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it was actively looking for an arson suspect.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available. The above video is from a previous report.
