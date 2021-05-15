Pacific Palisades brush fire explodes to 750 acres, prompting mandatory evacuations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10637541" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters responded to a brush fire that erupted in the Pacific Palisades area that has burned about 10 acres.

*MANDATORY EVACUATIONS ORDERED* See attached images. If you live in Zone 4 or Zone 6 in Topanga (boxes outlined in blue) please evacuate. Also hard closure at Topanga/Mulholland and Topanga/PCH #PalisadesFire

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KABC) -- A fast-growing brush fire near Pacific Palisades exploded to 750 acres Saturday evening, prompting mandatory evacuations for residents in the Topanga area.Crews responded to a remote area off Michael Lane and Palisades Court around 10 p.m. Friday as the fire grew to approximately 15 acres, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The fight continued overnight, but by 4 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dealing with a significant flare-up that quickly got out of hand, creating a large plume of smoke visible from miles away. The blaze is 0% contained.Around 7 p.m., mandatory evacuation orders were issued for Zone 4 and 6 in Topanga, according the LAFD. That includes residents east of Topanga Canyon between the Community and View Ridge, and everyone north of Entrada, south of Oakwood and east of Henry Ridge.An evacuation center for large animals was established at Pierce College.Over 100 firefighters were responding with water-dropping helicopters to try and contain the flames as the steep terrain made it difficult to attack from the ground.A cause has not been determined but the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it was actively looking for an arson suspect.