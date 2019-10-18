Brush fire in Santa Barbara County shuts down both directions of 101 Fwy, prompts evacuations

Evacuations orders were issued Thursday afternoon after a fast-moving brush fire scorched 50 acres in Santa Barbara County, prompting the closure of the 101 Freeway north of Goleta.

The so-called Real Fire broke out around 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Calle Real and Gaviota Coast, according the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The southbound 101 Freeway was closed at Refugio and the northbound side was shut down at Las Varas, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Residents along the coast between Dos Pueblos Canyon and Gaviota were being ordered to evacuate the area. The El Capitan Campgrounds were also being evacuated.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa barbara countyevacuationbrush fire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP motorcycle officer crashes in Granada Hills during chase
California's big July quakes strain major fault
GoFundMe page to help family of Santa Ana girl, 10, who took own life
State trooper struck by car in Idaho: VIDEO
Tow truck operators honor driver who was slain in Riverside
Barneys New York closing all stores after bankruptcy filing
Woman allegedly mows down 4 children, flees scene in MA
Show More
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
Great California ShakeOut: 10.7 million participate in quake drill
Helen Hunt recovering after SUV T-boned in LA
Anaheim police respond to suspicious activity in Anaheim Hills
Chipotle will offer free college tuition for employees
More TOP STORIES News