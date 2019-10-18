Brush fire in Santa Barbara County shuts down both directions of 101 Fwy, prompts evacuations

Evacuations orders were issued Thursday afternoon after a fast-moving brush fire scorched 50 acres in Santa Barbara County, prompting the closure of the 101 Freeway north of Goleta.The so-called Real Fire broke out around 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Calle Real and Gaviota Coast, according the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.The southbound 101 Freeway was closed at Refugio and the northbound side was shut down at Las Varas, according to the California Highway Patrol.Residents along the coast between Dos Pueblos Canyon and Gaviota were being ordered to evacuate the area. The El Capitan Campgrounds were also being evacuated.