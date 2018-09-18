Brush fire in Tujunga contained after threatening homes

TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A brush fire broke out in Tujunga and briefly threatened at least three homes in the area Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

The fire, which charred 4 acres of vegetation before being contained, flared up in the 10000 block of North Mahogany Trail around 8 a.m.

Firefighters from multiple agencies worked together to quickly knock the blaze down before the fire spread to nearby communities.

Crews were seen dousing the flames from the air and on the ground. No one was injured, and no structures were damaged.
