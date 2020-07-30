Cajon Pass brush fire 10% contained after 185 acres burned

A fire near the Cajon Pass charred 185 acres and prompted road closures as crews reached 10% containment by the evening.
CAJON PASS (KABC) -- A brush fire charred at least 185 acres near the Cajon Pass as crews were able to reach 10% containment by Wednesday evening.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the area of Keenbrook Road and Cajon Boulevard, just west of the 15 Freeway, at about 3:30 p.m.

The blaze, dubbed the Brook Fire, forced a temporary closure of Cajon Boulevard from Kenwood Boulevard, north to Cleghorn Road. Lytle Creek Road at Glen Helen Boulevard was also shut down. Roads later reopened.

San Bernardino National Forest officials said at about 4 p.m. the fire had burned 25 acres. At about 7:45 p.m., it had increased to 185 acres.

No evacuations were issued.

Firefighters fought the blaze from the ground and air, and officials said crews were to remain at the scene overnight.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.
