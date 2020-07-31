Brush fire burning near Chatsworth threatening at least 1 home as heat wave hits SoCal

BOX CANYON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a small brush fire that broke out in the Box Canyon area near Chatsworth and is threatening at least one home as a heat wave settles over Southern California.The fire, dubbed the Shirley Fire, ignited shortly before noon Friday and began burning uphill in the 200 block of Box Canyon Road, scorching at least half an acre, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Ventura and Los Angeles county firefighters were also on scene trying to get control of the flames, which burned between large boulders on a rugged hillside.No injuries or damage to homes have been reported.