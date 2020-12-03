Brush fire near Corona Airport grows to 105 acres, shuts down Highway 71 in both directions

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire that erupted near the Corona Municipal Airport has grown to 105 acres, shutting down a main road in the area, authorities said Thursday morning.The blaze started Tuesday night and doubled in size by Thursday as strong winds continued to whip across Southern California, leading to other fires across the region. As of 8 a.m., the fire remained 0% contained.Early Thursday morning, the flames prompted the closure of State Route 71 in both directions between the 91 Freeway and Highway 83, according to CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department.An evacuation warning had been issued for several streets (Big Springs Court., Rock Ridge Court, Cheyenne Road, Homestead Road, Holster Street and Lone Tree Street). But by 10 p.m. the warnings were lifted.The fire was first reported Tuesday night behind the airport at the Prado Basin at less than five acres. But red flag conditions - Santa Ana winds and low humidity - kept it going and spreading to at least 25 acres by early afternoon Wednesday, then 50 acres later in the day.No damage to structure or injuries have been reported.