Brush fire near Corona Airport grows to 25 acres amid red-flag conditions

The Corona Fire Department estimated containment at 15% as of Wednesday afternoon.
UPDATE: Vegetation Fire behind the Corona Airport (at Prado Basin)— Corona Fire Dept #CoronaFire (@CoronaFireDept) December 2, 2020
At this time, the fire is at 25 acres with the current containment at 15%. pic.twitter.com/QfN4fILOHE
The fire was first reported Tuesday night behind the airport at the Prado Basin at less than five acres. But red flag conditions - Santa Ana winds and low humidity - kept it going and spreading to at least 25 acres by the next day.
No damage to structure or injuries have been reported.
