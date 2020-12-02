Brush fire near Corona Airport grows to 50 acres amid red-flag conditions

By ABC7.com staff
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters continued Wednesday to battle a blaze that started Tuesday night near the Corona Municipal Airport and has grown to 50 acres, triggering evacuation warnings.

The Corona Fire Department estimated containment at 15%, but CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department reduced that number to 0% by 6 p.m.



An evacuation warning has been issued for the following streets: Big Springs Court., Rock Ridge Court, Cheyenne Road, Homestead Road, Holster Street and Lone Tree Street.

Fire officials urged residents to prepare to evacuate.

The fire was first reported Tuesday night behind the airport at the Prado Basin at less than five acres. But red flag conditions - Santa Ana winds and low humidity - kept it going and spreading to at least 25 acres by the next day.

No damage to structure or injuries have been reported.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
