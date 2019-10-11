Wildfire near Moreno Valley scorches 350 acres with 10 percent containment

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire scorched 350 acres in steep, inaccessible terrain near Moreno Valley on Thursday afternoon.

The blaze originated in a burning trailer in the 9300 block of Reche Canyon Road shortly before 1 p.m., according to Cal Fire. The fire was originally estimated to be more than 400 acres, but was later downgraded due to better mapping, fire officials said.

The flames were 10% contained by around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

All mandatory evacuation orders were lifted around 9 p.m. Reche Canyon Drive from Reche Vista to Locust Drive will be open only to residents.



As the fire exploded to double its size, fire officials said the flames were threatening high-tension power lines in the area.

A animal evacuation center was set up for families with large and small animals. Animals may be taken to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus, located at 581 S. Grand Ave.

No injuries were immediately reported.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

