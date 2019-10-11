Wildfire near Moreno Valley scorches 350 acres with 10 percent containment

#RecheFire UPDATE - 9:00 PM All evacuation orders are lifted for the Reche Fire. Reche Canyon drive from Reche Vista to Locust Drive will be open only to residents to come in and out. Please be cautious returning to your homes as fire resources continue working in the area. — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) October 11, 2019

#breaking Brush fire burning in Reche Canyon near Moreno Valley. 50-70 acres. Critical rate of spread. Evacuations now happening. pic.twitter.com/wvOyCF9ar6 — Rob McMillan (@abc7robmcmillan) October 10, 2019

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire scorched 350 acres in steep, inaccessible terrain near Moreno Valley on Thursday afternoon.The blaze originated in a burning trailer in the 9300 block of Reche Canyon Road shortly before 1 p.m., according to Cal Fire. The fire was originally estimated to be more than 400 acres, but was later downgraded due to better mapping, fire officials said.The flames were 10% contained by around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.All mandatory evacuation orders were lifted around 9 p.m. Reche Canyon Drive from Reche Vista to Locust Drive will be open only to residents.As the fire exploded to double its size, fire officials said the flames were threatening high-tension power lines in the area.A animal evacuation center was set up for families with large and small animals. Animals may be taken to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus, located at 581 S. Grand Ave.No injuries were immediately reported.