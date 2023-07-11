Water dropping helicopters have been called to respond to a brush fire burning in the hills in the area above Porter Ranch and Chatsworth

Brush fire breaks out in hills above Chatsworth; LA and Ventura fire crews on scene

The fire is visible to those living in the San Fernando Valley as the flames and smoke take over the night sky.

The Los Angeles Fire Department, along with crews from Los Angeles and Ventura counties, are responding to the blaze.

The fire appears to have burned around 3 acres so far and was going uphill miles away from the 118 Freeway.

AIR7HD was overhead and saw that the fire appeared to have forward progress halted, but fire crews were sure to remain for several more hours.

No structures are immediately threatened.