Brush fire, possibly ignited by fireworks, burns near Colton neighborhood

COLTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire, possibly ignited by fireworks, broke out near a Colton neighborhood Tuesday night.Firefighters were able to get the flames under control before it spread to nearby homes, containing the blaze to about one acre.Witnesses reported seeing fireworks go off in the area shortly before the fire began.The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the neighborhood near Kansas Avenue and East Scenic Drive.