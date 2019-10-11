Fast-growing brush fire explodes to 90 acres in Newbury Park

#Wendyfire Wendy Fire has grown to approx. 50 acres burning south of the intersection of Wendy Drive and Potrero Road. It’s continuing to move in a southward direction into open space, away from homes. @VCFD @toaksvcso @CityofTO pic.twitter.com/k61sjarcqN — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) October 11, 2019

NEWBURY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a hillside brush fire that quickly burned 90 acres in Ventura County Thursday night.The fire started around 7 p.m. on in Newbury Park near Potrero Road and Wendy Drive, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.The blaze, dubbed the Wendy Fire, started out at less than one acre but exploded as fire crews had difficulty accessing the flames in the rugged terrain. It had been 25% contained as of 11 p.m. Thursday.Nearby homes were not threatened as the flames advanced southward into open space.Potrero Road was shut down between Wendy Drive and Reino road, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.No evacuation orders have been issued.