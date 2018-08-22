Brush fire shuts down multiple lanes of 60 Freeway near Beaumont

Firefighters battled a brush fire near Beaumont Wednesday, prompting the temporary closure of multiple lanes of the 60 Freeway. (KABC)

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters battled a brush fire near Beaumont Wednesday, prompting the temporary closure of multiple lanes of the 60 Freeway.

The blaze was reported around 2 p.m. near Jack Rabbit Trail. The fire was estimated to be about 35 acres, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.


At one point, all lanes of the 60 Freeway were shut down in both directions. One eastbound and one westbound lane were reopened around 2:20 p.m. The rest of the freeway is expected to reopen in about three hours as crews mop up hot spots

The cause of the blaze was not known. No structures were threatened.
