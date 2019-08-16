5-acre brush fire spreads to Moreno Valley homes after police chase ends in crash

By ABC7.com staff
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Mandatory evacuations were issued in a Moreno Valley neighborhood after a police chase ended in the area and a brush fire ignited in a field behind homes.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as firefighters worked to put out flames burning several homes near the intersection of Phyllis and Bay avenues.

An unknown number of residents were evacuated and were being directed to Towngate Elementary School.

The Riverside County's Sheriff's Department said in a tweet that deputies detained two people following the chase of a stolen vehicle around 4 p.m. Thursday.

It's unclear if the crash sparked the fire.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
