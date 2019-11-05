Brush fire starts after vehicle goes over Highway 39 in Angeles National Forest; 2 injured

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (KABC) -- Two people were injured after a vehicle drove off the side of Highway 39, causing a brush fire to erupt in the Angeles National Forest.

The fire erupted at about midnight Tuesday near the Crystal Lake Campground area, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

L.A. County Fire said the two people were transported with significant injuries as the blaze was burning about 5 to 7 acres at a moderate pace.

There were no evacuations ordered due to the fire at the moment.

The Angeles National Forest is handling the incident.

As many as three helicopters and five engines were at the scene for the fire.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
