A brush fire burning in Newhall threatened homes and nearby apartment complexes, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said Monday.The fire was estimated to be about 5 acres, but was already considered to be a third-alarm blaze. It was reported around 4:20 p.m. in the 20900 block of Via Estrella, where about 50 structures were threatened.Footage from AIR7 HD showed the flames lapping up the back of a hillside where the Terrace Apartments complex sat. At one point it appeared part of a patio caught fire, but firefighters were nearby with hoses and quickly worked to put out that fire and keep the hillside flames at bay.The fire then appeared to jump to brush farther up the hillside and ignited the top of one of the apartments.Water-dropping helicopters and firefighters on the ground quickly responded to the apartment fire. Through the thick smoke, AIR7 HD captured a firefighter against the side of the building trying to put out the blaze on the roof.Evacuations were ordered in the area and a center was set up at Golden Valley High School at 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway, according to inspector Gustavo Medina.No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire was unknown.