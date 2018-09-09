Brushfire in Santa Susana Pass closes EB 118 Fwy

The eastbound 118 Freeway has been closed in the Simi Valley area for a brush fire burning in the Santa Susana Pass.Known as the Rocky Fire, the blaze consumed about 10 acres after it was first reported just after 5 p.m. in the area east of Rocky Peak Road between the 118 and Santa Susana Pass Road.By 6:15 p.m., firefighters reported stopping the forward progress of the blaze.Fire officials believe it was started by a vehicle that went off the side of the road, toppling electric wires and igniting brush. The driver was brought to a hospital with what was described as severe burn injuries.The CHP shut down the freeway at Kuehner Drive in Simi Valley.Power lines are also reported down on Santa Susana Pass Road.No evacuations or damage to structures were reported.