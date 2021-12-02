Arts & Entertainment

BTS superfans fly in from Japan to see K-pop hitmakers in concert at SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- There were three women in town this week who flew all the way from Japan to California for just one reason: to see BTS in concert at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium.

On Wednesday, their wishes came true.

When BTS took the stage again at SoFi Stadium Wednesday night for the third of four sold-out shows, somewhere in the massive crowd of fans were three excited women who had to be here, even if it meant flying in from Japan. They consider themselves part of the "BTS Army" of worldwide fans who love what the K-pop superstars are doing with their music and their message.

"They really represent diversity and inclusion for us," said Nami Yamamoto, who added, "They give us comfort and courage."

Yamamoto and two friends decided to fly to L.A. just to see BTS in concert, bringing BTS-inspired gifts from Japan for other BTS Army members to enjoy. The women and the friends they will meet here in L.A. all share a love for BTS.

"They have a positive message: Love myself. That is my strong message for me," said Nana Otake.

The superfans from Japan are used to watching BTS music videos. After flying 11 hours from another part of the world, though, they would soon have new memories to talk about that will make that flight home seem shorter.

"We are normal people," said Yamamoto. "When we work, we are really serious. And then we it comes to BTS, we're just crazy and we're like teenagers."

They planned to go to Thursday's concert as well.

On Wednesday, since they were already in Southern California, they were hoping to score tickets to iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball concert on Saturday -- BTS will be there, too.
