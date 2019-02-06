Buddhist temple in Garden Grove destroyed by overnight fire

A fire late Tuesday evening ripped through a house that had been converted into a Buddhist temple in Garden Grove.

By and ABC7.com staff
No injuries were reported in the blaze, which was reported at the Chua Viet Nam temple about 11:40 p.m. in the 12200 block of Magnolia Street.

Thirty-two firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames in just over 30 minutes, according to the Garden Grove Fire Department.

Reports that burning candles may have ignited the fire were under investigation by fire officials.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
