Buddhist temple in Garden Grove destroyed by overnight fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A fire late Tuesday evening ripped through a house that had been converted into a Buddhist temple in Garden Grove.

A fire late Tuesday evening ripped through a house that had been converted into a Buddhist temple in Garden Grove.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which was reported at the Chua Viet Nam temple about 11:40 p.m. in the 12200 block of Magnolia Street.

Thirty-two firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames in just over 30 minutes, according to the Garden Grove Fire Department.

Reports that burning candles may have ignited the fire were under investigation by fire officials.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Husband of Dodgers fan killed by foul ball hopes for better safety
Valet saves woman from mugging suspect in DTLA
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
Military exercises rattling nerves around LA
OC doctor accused of selling opioid prescriptions breaks his silence
Baby otter reunited with its mom in Morro Bay
Trial begins in murder of Moreno Valley teen
Trump will meet with Kim Jong Un in Vietnam
Show More
Read President Trump's State of the Union speech
SOTU guests sing 'Happy Birthday' to Holocaust survivor
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
OC plane crash: Pilot's false credentials ID'd him as ex-cop
LAPD worker held on no bail in killing of wife, son
More News