Actor Josh Duhamel adds something new to his resume: director. He's behind the camera for new R-rated comedy, 'Buddy Games'

'Buddy Games' follows six friends who reunite after five years following a falling out. They take part in a crazy competition with a big cash prize.
HOLLYWOOD -- Actor Josh Duhamel is adding something new to his resume: director. He's the man behind the new R-rated comedy, "Buddy Games." He's also one of the writers *and* he stars in it, too.

Duhamel is well aware you may be in for a surprise with this one! There is definitely a comedic and very adult raunch factor at work here...all aimed at making you laugh.

"You know, I've done a lot of different types of movies and then you're, like, 'What? This guy is a twisted S.O.B," said Duhamel. "I love movies like this. I love movies that make me laugh out loud where I go, 'I can't believe they actually just did that!' I knew I was going to get beat up for it but you know what? We've shown it now to a bunch of different audiences and they just, they eat it up."

"Buddy Games" is based on something in Josh's own life: an annual competitive event among friends. The movie just takes it to the extreme. Co-stars Dan Bakkedahl and Kevin Dillon said there was no such thing as "too far" with this script.

"I think that the more outrageous it got, the more I went, 'Man, this is going to be a challenge to do this in a way that can still come off believable." said Bakkedahl.

"I read it and I just started laughing so hard and, at times, it was just like so twisted," said Dillon. "It's very dark. I mean, it's a very twisted sense of humor. I love it."

"Buddy Games" is now available on digital and on demand.
