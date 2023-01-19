Surveillance camera captures alleged arsonist lighting Mercedes on fire outside Buena Park home

The intense flames also damaged another car parked in the driveway.

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Buena Park police is looking for an alleged arsonist and an accomplice who set fire to a car outside a home last month.

It happened on Dec. 20 and it took about 10 seconds for Andy Escobar's prized Mercedes CLA 250 to go up in flames after an unknown suspect doused it with a flammable liquid and set it on fire.

"How does somebody go like that, walk up to someone's house and just light it up like that?" he said.

A surveillance camera captured the suspects running away after igniting the car.

"When you actually see how it happened, it's kind of like, 'Oh my god, why would someone do that? Especially to me. I don't have enemies like that," Escobar said.

Nearly a month after the incident, the charred vehicle still sits in front of Escobar's home. The intense flames also damaged another car parked in the driveway.

Escobar said he's relieved the fire didn't spread.

The Buena Park police department is investigating the case as an isolated incident and detectives are working with Orange County Fire Authority arson investigators.

Escobar said he's just trying to figure out why he was targeted.

"You know, when you're little, you kind of have that car that you dream about. Yeah, it was this," he said. "It was kind of like my trophy basically. It showed something that I worked for."

His goal is to move the vehicle out of the driveway and replace it in the near future.

Meanwhile, anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.