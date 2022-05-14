'Multiple people' shot at Buffalo, New York, supermarket; suspect in custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, police there tweeted, adding that the alleged shooter was in custody.

Details on the number of people shot at the Tops Friendly Market and their conditions weren't immediately available. Police officials did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was "closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo," her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Glendale 'evacuation alert' sent to phones across SoCal was a drill
Thousands gather at pro-abortion rights rallies in LA, across US
OC college student scammed out of thousands through 'Zelle' app
Large brush fire burning near homes, 118 Freeway prompts lane closures
Mother and 2-year-old injured in reported South LA 'walk-up shooting'
Newsom announces record-setting $97.5 billion budget surplus
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
Show More
Strippers in North Hollywood unionizing, demanding workplace safety
LA cleaning plan removes street vendors from Pico Union curbs
Pacoima post office renamed after rock 'n' roll legend Ritchie Valens
Long Beach Starbucks among first to unionize in SoCal
Panic in crypto market has Janet Yellen's attention
More TOP STORIES News