Man charged in Buffalo supermarket shooting due back in court

EMBED <>More Videos

Buffalo shooting suspect due back in court

BUFFALO, New York -- The white man accused of slaughtering 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was scheduled to appear in court Thursday as authorities including the FBI continue to investigate the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges.

Payton Gendron, 18, livestreamed the attack from a helmet camera before surrendering to police outside the grocery store. Shortly before the attack last Saturday, he posted hundreds of pages of writings to online discussion groups where he detailed his plans for the assault and his racist motivation.

Investigators have been examining those documents, which included a private diary he kept on the chat platform Discord.

At his initial court appearance last week, Gendron's court-appointed lawyer entered a plea of "not guilty" on his behalf.

The massacre at the Tops supermarket was unsettling even in a nation that has become numb to mass shootings. All but two of the 13 of the people shot during the attack were Black. Gendron's online writings said he planned the assault after becoming infatuated with white supremacist ideology he encountered online.

Victims of Buffalo shooting include regular shoppers, retired cop who saved lives during attack
EMBED More News Videos

A closer look at what the Buffalo community is doing to help each other following the weekend supermarket shooting rampage.



The diary said Gendron planned his attack in secret, with no outside help, but Discord confirmed Wednesday that an invitation to access his private writings was sent to a small group of people about 30 minutes before the assault began.

Some of them accepted the invitation. It was unclear how many read what he had written or logged on to view the assault live. It also wasn't clear whether anyone tried to alert law enforcement.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia has said investigators were working to obtain, verify and review Gendron's online postings.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday authorized the state's attorney general, Letitia James, to investigate social media platforms used by Gendron to determine if they were liable for "providing a platform to plan and promote violence."

Retired cop who confronted gunman in Buffalo shooting hailed as hero: 'He went down fighting'
EMBED More News Videos

Retired cop Aaron Salter, one of 10 people killed in the mass shooting, is being praised for the valiant actions he took to protect others.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkfatal shootingmass shootingshootingu.s. & worldshooting rampage
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
All Coastal Fire evacuation orders lifted in Laguna Niguel
1st monkeypox case in US this year reported in Massachusetts
16-year-old girl stabbed by classmate in Montclair, police say
Federal agency probing Tesla crash that killed 3 in Newport Beach
Here are the latest attractions, rides at Disney Parks
Controversy surrounds Villanueva over campaign ad filmed in church
Homeless man in wheelchair hospitalized after being shot in South LA
Show More
Montebello opens largest tiny home village in San Gabriel Valley
Viral TikTok video shows Burbank woman getting fake job offer
LA County likely to move into CDC's 'medium risk' category this week
Live centipedes and swine sausages found in recent CBP seizures
US women's soccer team scores landmark deal for equal pay
More TOP STORIES News