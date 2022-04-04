Big rig drives off freeway in Burbank, driver suffers minor injuries

BURBANK, Calif. (CNS) -- A motorist driving a semi-truck escaped with minor injuries when his big rig went off an off-ramp from the 5 Freeway in Burbank Sunday, and onto the street below.No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Burbank Fire Department.Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:58 a.m. to the freeway at the Empire Avenue off-ramp. Paramedics took the driver to a hospital with minor injuries.The crashed and jackknifed truck was blocking the off-ramp and the right lane on southbound I-5, the California Highway Patrol reported.The CHP issued a SigAlert, which was later canceled, but the offramp and lanes were expected to remain closed until at least 7 p.m. for guardrail repair, CHP Officer Stephan Brandt said.