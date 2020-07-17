Burbank, other SoCal cities shut down streets to accommodate outdoor dining amid COVID pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6313888" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lanes on stretches of Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena were closed to allow restaurants to offer on-street dining to limit indoor service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Several cities across Southern California are shutting down otherwise heavily-trafficked streets in order to accommodate al fresco dining amid the coronavirus pandemic.In Burbank on Thursday evening, crews were putting barricades in place along sections of San Fernando Boulevard and traffic was being rerouted as the city prepared to allow restaurants in the downtown area to add outdoor seating."It's good for businesses and it's good for us because we still get to support our local businesses, so I'm excited," said one resident.In Seal Beach, diners can enjoy a table for four overlooking the ocean as that city offers scenic views for open-air dining."It's our second time doing it and we've enjoyed it," said customer Sharon Hurtado.Groups of friends and families on Thursday were buying take-out food from restaurants in Seal Beach's Main Street area and eating at beach-side tables set up by the city."It's so nice that they have these set up for us so we can be comfortable and still eat outside -- especially with the little ones, it's nice!" said Carey Ramay of Hacienda Heights.Glen Hurtado of Cypress observed: "You get tired of dining at home, and actually we enjoy eating outside more than we do inside the restaurants."Restaurants are currently not allowed to serve meals indoors because of California's surge in COVID-19 cases.Diners say they want to support local businesses."For the city to set it up like this, I think that's a real help to the restaurant owners and to the public like us to enjoy it," said Marilyn Smith of Cypress.In Whittier, streets have been closed in the Uptown District, allowing restaurants in an area known as the Greenleaf Promenade to build outdoor dining spaces."I am able to keep my full-time employees and I'm actually hiring now because of the demand that we have. again, it's just been nothing but a blessing for us," said Roy Landers, owner of Costa restaurant.