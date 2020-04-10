Burbank explosion: Fire erupts at power substation, rattling area and causing outages

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling an explosion at a power substation in Burbank on Friday.

The blast, which rocked the surrounding area around noon, sent thick smoke billowing into the air above Burbank Water and Power, located near the 5 Freeway.

Burbank police said Pacific and Monterey avenues between Brighton and Myers streets were closed as first responders descended on the area of the 1800 block of North Lincoln Street.

Firefighters were seen knocking down the blaze around 12:40 p.m. Nearby structures did not appear to be threatened.

Access to some residential streets off of Victory Boulevard are also limited and/or closed, according to authorities.

Some nearby areas may have experience disruption to power, police said.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burbanklos angeles countyexplosionpower outage
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: LA County health briefing
COVID-19 antibody testing begins in LA County
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Were Californians exposed to coronavirus last year?
Coronavirus : Extra $600 in California unemployment benefits
Coronavirus crisis: What you need to know about refunds
Stricter mask rules taking effect in many SoCal cities
Show More
COVID-19 update: 425 new cases reported in LA County
SoCal storm: Heavy rain expected on Friday
USC Hospitals receive 11,000 orchids as gift during COVID-19
CA farm workers practice physical distancing as they continue work in fields
Humanity Heroes donate face masks to homeless
More TOP STORIES News