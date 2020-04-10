Burbank explosion: Fire erupts at power substation, rattling area and causing outages

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling an explosion at a power substation in Burbank on Friday.The blast, which rocked the surrounding area around noon, sent thick smoke billowing into the air above Burbank Water and Power, located near the 5 Freeway.Burbank police said Pacific and Monterey avenues between Brighton and Myers streets were closed as first responders descended on the area of the 1800 block of North Lincoln Street.Firefighters were seen knocking down the blaze around 12:40 p.m. Nearby structures did not appear to be threatened.Access to some residential streets off of Victory Boulevard are also limited and/or closed, according to authorities.Some nearby areas may have experience disruption to power, police said.The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.