BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Burbank police confirmed on Monday that skeletal remains found by a hiker were in fact human.The hiker discovered the bones Thursday near a hiking trail above the 1200 block of Elmwood Avenue, according to the Burbank Police Department.Homicide detectives closed off the area after responding. A death investigation is now underway, but officials say identifying the decedent may take several months to a year.Anyone with information is urged to call the Burbank Police Department at (818) 238-3210.