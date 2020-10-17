Violating Burbank's new mask order could cost you up to $500

Those who refuse to comply with the new law face steep fines.
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Burbank has begun enforcing a mandatory mask-wearing policy in some public areas to try to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials are focusing on popular areas like Chandler Bikeway, Downtown, the Magnolia Park district, and city parks where they have received complaints about people not wearing masks.

The city has hired an independent contractor to enforce the mask ban.
"Despite our efforts, we are still receiving quite a few complaints, primarily in the densely populated areas of downtown Burbank and along the Chandler Bikeway, which is an exercise thoroughfare, of people not wearing face coverings," said Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green.

First-time offenders will have to pay $100 for violating the ban. A second violation results in a fine of $200. Additional violations within the same 12 months will result in a fine of $500.
