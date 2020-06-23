2 injured, in custody after deputy-involved shooting in Burbank

Two people were injured and in custody after a Orange County deputies were involved in a shooting and car crash in Burbank Monday night, officials say.
By ABC7.com staff
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were injured and in custody after a Orange County deputies were involved in a shooting and car crash in Burbank Monday night, officials say.

The incident happened Monday around 8:30 p.m. near the Claim Jumper restaurant in the 3400 block of Olive Avenue, a few blocks northwest of Griffith Park.

It involved investigators from the Orange County Sheriff's Department who were looking into a series of recent robberies in their jurisdiction.

The investigators and suspects were involved in some kind of confrontation that led to a shooting near the restaurant and then a car crash near the eastbound 134 Freeway at Riverside and Zoo Drive.

Two ambulances were requested to the scene and two people were reported to be in custody.

No deputies were injured.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added as information becomes available.
