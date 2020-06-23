2 injured, in custody after deputy-involved shooting in Burbank

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were injured and in custody after a Orange County deputies were involved in a shooting and car crash in Burbank Monday night, officials say.The incident happened Monday around 8:30 p.m. near the Claim Jumper restaurant in the 3400 block of Olive Avenue, a few blocks northwest of Griffith Park.It involved investigators from the Orange County Sheriff's Department who were looking into a series of recent robberies in their jurisdiction.The investigators and suspects were involved in some kind of confrontation that led to a shooting near the restaurant and then a car crash near the eastbound 134 Freeway at Riverside and Zoo Drive.Two ambulances were requested to the scene and two people were reported to be in custody.No deputies were injured.DEVELOPING: More details will be added as information becomes available.