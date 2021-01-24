Bodycam footage shows moment Burbank police officer catches thief red-handed

Bodycam video captured the moment a Burbank police motor officer caught a thief red-handed.
The Burbank Police Department tweeted the footage on Saturday, saying the officer was "in the right place, at the right time."
The officer had just completed a hit-and-run investigation when the would-be thief exited the back door of a nearby business with stolen merchandise.
The suspect had activated the building's security alarm, making it an easy arrest for the officer.
