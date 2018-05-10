Police arrested two people for stealing more than $19,000 worth of perfume from an Ulta Beauty store in Burbank.Giovanni Lopez-Valencia, 27, and Mariel Miranda-Guerra, 33, both of Reseda, were booked into Burbank City Jail early Sunday morning after police traced the stolen perfume that was equipped with GPS tracking devices.The incident occurred just after midnight when police were alerted to a report of a smashed window and burglary alarm activation at the store on Victory Place.Police located the items and were led along the 118 Freeway toward Reseda when the suspects were stopped an hour after the heist in the 21000 block of Roscoe Boulevard in Canoga Park.The stolen perfume and items commonly used in burglaries were found inside the suspect vehicle, according to a police statement.The suspects have been charged with one count of burglary and grand theft and face up to three years in jail if convicted.The case is still under investigation by the Burbank Police Department.