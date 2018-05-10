Burbank police use GPS tracking to recover $19K worth of stolen perfume

EMBED </>More Videos

Police used GPS tracking to arrest two suspects for stealing $19,000 worth of perfume from an Ulta Beauty store in Burbank. (Burbank Police Department )

ABC7.com staff
BURBANK, Calif. --
Police arrested two people for stealing more than $19,000 worth of perfume from an Ulta Beauty store in Burbank.

Giovanni Lopez-Valencia, 27, and Mariel Miranda-Guerra, 33, both of Reseda, were booked into Burbank City Jail early Sunday morning after police traced the stolen perfume that was equipped with GPS tracking devices.

The incident occurred just after midnight when police were alerted to a report of a smashed window and burglary alarm activation at the store on Victory Place.

Police located the items and were led along the 118 Freeway toward Reseda when the suspects were stopped an hour after the heist in the 21000 block of Roscoe Boulevard in Canoga Park.

The stolen perfume and items commonly used in burglaries were found inside the suspect vehicle, according to a police statement.

The suspects have been charged with one count of burglary and grand theft and face up to three years in jail if convicted.

The case is still under investigation by the Burbank Police Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beauty productstheftgpspolicerobberyBurbankLos Angeles County
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News