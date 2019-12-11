Burbank neighborhood shut down as police investigate device resembling pipe bomb

According to the Burbank Police Department, the item was discovered in the 200 block of Hollywood Way.
News video from AIR7 HD showed a bomb squad member and a police robot examining a device comprised of multiple elongated black objects.
Police Activity: 200 block of Hollywood Way— Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) December 11, 2019
Suspicious device resembling a pipe bomb found. Police and LASD Arson & Explosive Investigators are on-scene and examining the device.
The area has been cordoned-off as a precaution and some residences have been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/LLpOcL2MsP