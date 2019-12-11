Burbank neighborhood shut down as police investigate device resembling pipe bomb

By ABC7.com staff
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A residential neighborhood in Burbank was shut down Wednesday morning as police investigated a suspicious device resembling a pipe bomb, authorities said.

According to the Burbank Police Department, the item was discovered in the 200 block of Hollywood Way.

News video from AIR7 HD showed a bomb squad member and a police robot examining a device comprised of multiple elongated black objects.
