Burbank porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages

EMBED </>More Videos

Burbank police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect caught on camera stealing packages from at least two homes.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
Burbank police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect caught on camera stealing packages from at least two homes.

One theft occurred in the 1800 block of North Maple Street in Burbank at about 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.

The package had just been delivered to the home, leading investigators to believe the man may have been following the mail carrier.



In the video, the mail truck is seen parked in front of the home, but the carrier is out on foot making other deliveries at the time, police said.

The department on Friday tweeted another incident that involved the same suspect in the same area on the same day.



Burbank police said they encourage both residents and mail carriers to be vigilant of suspicious activity during the holiday season, when porch pirates are more common.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call 818-238-3210.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
package theftcaught on cameraBurbankLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
At least 2 hurt after chase ends in crash in Silver Lake
2 childhood friends fight for their lives after South LA hit-run
5 in custody after fatal East LA shooting leads to pursuit, crash
Michael Cohen to ABC News: 'I will not be the villain'
Thousand Oaks man arrested for allegedly molesting 2 young girls
Report: J&J knew of asbestos in baby powder for decades
Trucks fill up with Spark of Love toys in Anaheim
Thousands celebrate end of finals with Chapman Undie Run in Orange
Show More
Bomb threat empties Sandy Hook school on attack anniversary
Farm tied to romaine E. coli outbreak recalling cauliflower, other lettuces
Suspect shot, injured by state parks officers in IE
7-year-old migrant girl dies after Border Patrol arrest
CSULB health exam included racially-charged question
More News