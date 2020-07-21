Burbank shooting leaves at least 1 dead

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one person is dead after a shooting in Burbank early Tuesday morning.Burbank police said officers responded to the 900 block of Cambridge Drive at about 1:25 a.m.A body was found in a driveway next to a parked vehicle.Police said more than one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds, but it is unclear how many people were shot. Their condition was not known.It also not known if there is a suspect in custody.A firearm was recovered at the scene.