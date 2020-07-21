Burbank shooting leaves 2 men dead, woman wounded

Two men are dead and a woman has been wounded after a shooting in Burbank early Tuesday morning, police say.
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men are dead and a woman has been wounded after a shooting in Burbank early Tuesday morning.

Burbank police said officers responded to the 900 block of Cambridge Drive at about 1:25 a.m.

One man was found in a driveway next to a parked vehicle and the other man was found inside a home, police said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital. Her condition was not known.

Police also said three minors were found safe inside the home.

It is not known if a suspect is in custody.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burbanklos angeles countyfatal shooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crestline murder may be linked to shooting at NJ judge's home
LA's rise in COVID-19 cases due in part to July 4, officials say
Mystery deepens in case of Chino paratrooper whose body was found in NC
Sex offender Cary Smith relocates to Garden Grove
IE woman confronts landscaper, demands to see his 'papers'
Parents urged to catch up on kids' vaccinations before school year starts
Woman takes selfie with bear on hiking trail in Mexico - Video
Show More
Loma Linda nurse helps treat sister fighting COVID-19
1 killed in shooting off the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights
Newsom allows some CA salon services to move outdoors
Latinas majority of cases of pregnant women in LA County
Family struck by COVID-19 shares story for Pacific-Islander community
More TOP STORIES News