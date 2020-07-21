Burbank shooting leaves 2 men dead, woman wounded

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men are dead and a woman has been wounded after a shooting in Burbank early Tuesday morning.
Burbank police said officers responded to the 900 block of Cambridge Drive at about 1:25 a.m.
One man was found in a driveway next to a parked vehicle and the other man was found inside a home, police said.
The woman was taken to a local hospital. Her condition was not known.
Police also said three minors were found safe inside the home.
It is not known if a suspect is in custody.
A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
