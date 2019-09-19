Burglar in unknown condition after being shot by San Pedro resident, police say

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A burglar was in unknown condition after being shot by a resident Thursday morning at a home in San Pedro, authorities said.The incident was reported about 7:45 a.m. at a house in the 2800 block of South Carolina Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Yellow police tape cordoned off the driveway of a two-story house at the scene, and officers were seen speaking with neighbors.