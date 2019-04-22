Burglars hit 2 Arcadia pharmacies in same night

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating two pharmacy burglaries in Arcadia that happened minutes apart from each other.The first break-in happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday on Duarte Road.Less than five minutes later another break-in hit a pharmacy a block away on Baldwin Avenue.One bottle with a GPS tracker was taken but police found the tracker dumped near Huntington Drive.There are no suspects at this time.