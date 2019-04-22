Burglars hit 2 Arcadia pharmacies in same night

By ABC7.com staff
ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating two pharmacy burglaries in Arcadia that happened minutes apart from each other.

The first break-in happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday on Duarte Road.

Less than five minutes later another break-in hit a pharmacy a block away on Baldwin Avenue.

One bottle with a GPS tracker was taken but police found the tracker dumped near Huntington Drive.

There are no suspects at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arcadialos angeles countyburglarybreak in
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News