ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating two pharmacy burglaries in Arcadia that happened minutes apart from each other.
The first break-in happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday on Duarte Road.
Less than five minutes later another break-in hit a pharmacy a block away on Baldwin Avenue.
One bottle with a GPS tracker was taken but police found the tracker dumped near Huntington Drive.
There are no suspects at this time.
Burglars hit 2 Arcadia pharmacies in same night
