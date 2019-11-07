caught on camera

BURGLARY FAIL: Suspect caught on camera falling through ceiling

OJAI, Calif. -- Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two burglars who broke into an Ojai restaurant and stole hundreds of dollars and several bottles of wine on Oct. 31, 2019.

RELATED: Victim attacked by woman with meat cleaver in Salinas Police headquarters

Footage released by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office shows the suspects, described as a white male between 20 and 25 years old and a white or Hispanic female between 18 and 25, in the restaurant.

At one point, the female is seen crashing through a ceiling, striking a metal food prep counter before she hits the floor. She appears to be hurt by the impact and is slow to stand up.

According to police, several hundred dollars and numerous bottles of wine were stolen from the restaurant, Bowls and Brews.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burglarycrimecaught on taperobberycaught on videosurveillance cameraabc7 originalscaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Woman with meat cleaver briefly holds victim hostage: Police
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Burglary suspect falls through restaurant ceiling in Ojai: VIDEO
Fla. deputy arrested for throwing student to the ground
Boy's incredible act of Halloween generosity will melt your heart
Video captures distracted woman fall onto train tracks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father, daughter accused in beating, kidnapping in Palmdale
Survivor: Camarillo woman reflects on surviving two mass shootings
Cypress police officer arrested for alleged sexual assault at his home
Community remembers Borderline shooting, Woolsey Fire
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Sylmar after manhunt
Woman injured, possibly by hit-and-run driver, in Huntington Park
Borderline 'Party in the Park' celebrates lives of victims
Show More
Man had flight to Russia after pointing gun at IE college students
Popular Selena tribute singer from San Fernando Valley detained by ICE
'Goodness and humor' celebrated as 'Sesame Street' turns 50
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak undergoes emergency surgery
FAA announces change to controversial flight path over Lake Arrowhead
More TOP STORIES News