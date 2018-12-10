Burglary suspect barricaded inside Temple City In-N-Out

A SWAT vehicle is at the scene of a barricade situation at an In-N-Out Burger in Temple City on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.

TEMPLE CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
A burglary suspect remained barricaded inside an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Temple City for hours on Monday.

A call came into the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department around 2:40 a.m. regarding a burglary alarm going off in the 10600 block of Lower Azusa Road, authorities said.

Responding deputies found a male suspect, who they believed was not authorized to be inside the business. Deputies contacted the manager of the In-N-Out, who confirmed to them that the man was not supposed to be there.

The suspect did not heed deputies' orders to come out of the building. That's when deputies evacuated the surrounding areas and called in the special enforcement team and negotiators.

Law enforcement vehicles were seen swarming the restaurant and nearby streets.

The suspect's identity was not immediately known.

The barricade situation was still ongoing hours later as of 10 a.m.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
