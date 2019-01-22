Burglary suspect caught inside Anaheim BofA which was closed for holiday

An alleged bank burglar was caught red-handed inside a Bank of America branch in Anaheim.

Luis Bautista, 29, was arrested Monday at the branch, which was closed for the holiday.

An employee monitoring a live feed called police. When officers arrived, they discovered the front door of the bank had been forced open.

They found Bautista inside attempting to open offices, drawers and a vault. There were no employees in the bank at the time of the burglary.

Bautista is being held on $20,000 bail.

Burglary detectives are conducting a follow-up investigation. If you have any relevant information about the incident, you're urged to call (714) 765-1900, or Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.
