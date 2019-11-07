caught on camera

BURGLARY FAIL: Suspect caught on camera falling through restaurant ceiling in Ojai

OJAI, Calif. -- Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two burglars who broke into an Ojai restaurant and stole hundreds of dollars and several bottles of wine on Oct. 31, 2019.

Footage released by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office shows the suspects, described as a male between 20 and 25 years old and a female between 18 and 25, in the restaurant.

At one point, the female is seen crashing through a ceiling, striking a metal food prep counter before she hits the floor. She appears to be hurt by the impact and is slow to stand up.

According to police, several hundred dollars and numerous bottles of wine were stolen from the restaurant, Bowls and Brews.
