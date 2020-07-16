Burglary suspect taken into custody after chase in San Fernando Valley

A burglary suspect was taken into custody Thursday morning after leading Los Angeles police officers on a chase through the San Fernando Valley.
STUDIO CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A burglary suspect was taken into custody Thursday morning after leading Los Angeles police officers on a chase through the San Fernando Valley.

The pursuit began in the North Hollywood area near Vineland Avenue and Oxnard Street.

AIR7 HD was overhead as the suspect, driving a white pickup truck, lead authorities into the Studio City area around 7:45 a.m.

Just before 8 a.m., the suspect stopped near Vineland Avenue and Weddington Street in North Hollywood, where at least one of the vehicle's wheels appeared to be damaged.

Officers surrounded the vehicle and blocked off a nearby intersection during the standoff.

After about 30 minutes, a male suspect exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.

Additional information about the suspect or what led up to the chase was not immediately released.
