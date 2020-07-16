Burglary suspect taken into custody after chase in San Fernando Valley

STUDIO CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A burglary suspect was taken into custody Thursday morning after leading Los Angeles police officers on a chase through the San Fernando Valley.The pursuit began in the North Hollywood area near Vineland Avenue and Oxnard Street.AIR7 HD was overhead as the suspect, driving a white pickup truck, lead authorities into the Studio City area around 7:45 a.m.Just before 8 a.m., the suspect stopped near Vineland Avenue and Weddington Street in North Hollywood, where at least one of the vehicle's wheels appeared to be damaged.Officers surrounded the vehicle and blocked off a nearby intersection during the standoff.After about 30 minutes, a male suspect exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.Additional information about the suspect or what led up to the chase was not immediately released.