CHASE: Burglary suspects drive at high speeds from Industry to South LA

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sheriff's deputies chased four burglary suspects at high speeds from the city of Industry to a neighborhood in South Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

Three of the suspects jumped out and ran away on foot while the driver drove into an apartment building complex in South LA.

The chase started around 3:30 p.m. in the city of Industry. The residential burglary suspects in a black Mercedes sedan fled at high speeds through Hacienda Heights and onto the westbound 60 Freeway, with speeds at times approaching 100 mph.

They weaved through traffic, crossing multiple lanes at once before exiting onto surface streets, where they squeezed through narrow lanes and crossed red lights to continue evading capture.

They eventually wound up in the South Los Angeles area. They pulled into an alley and three passengers jumped out and ran off on foot. The Mercedes continued with just the driver, again driving fast and crossing red lights.

The Mercedes finally pulled into a parking garage of a building at 84th Street and Vermont. At that point, officers had gone into tracking mode, with air units following but no cruisers immediately behind the car.

Deputies were seen searching the area where the suspects had ran away on foot.

At least one suspect was seen being taken into custody but it was not immediately clear if all of them had been captured.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated when more details become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
city of industrysouth los angeleslos angeleslos angeles countypolice chaseburglarylos angeles county sheriff's departmentlapdhigh speed chase
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 additional cases of coronavirus confirmed in LA County
Crew members, passengers on cruise ship test positive for COVID-19, VP Pence says
22M Californians eligible for free COVID-19 testing
SXSW canceled amidst coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus: Ventura County's 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed
Infant girl found dead in bathroom stall at park in Pasadena
Wild chase on sparking wheels ends in foot race on 5 Fwy
Show More
Electronics-detecting K-9 helps FBI fight crime
San Pedro opens nation's first all-LGBTQ+ classroom library
3 UCLA students being tested for coronavirus, self-isolating
CSU suspends study-abroad programs in Italy, China and South Korea
Video: Girl attacked, robbed by gang of teens
More TOP STORIES News