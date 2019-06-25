Burglary suspects taken into custody after standoff with police inside Mid-City home

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police apprehended three burglary suspects, at least one of which was believed to be armed, after an hours-long barricade situation in Mid-City Monday morning.

Los Angeles police said the suspects ran into the home near Venice Boulevard and South Highland Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

A resident was able to run out of the home, authorities said.

Venice Boulevard was blocked off from South La Brea Avenue to San Vicente Boulevard during the police activity.

The suspects were taken into custody around 6:50 a.m., police said.
