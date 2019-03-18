DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was found burned to death inside a bathtub Monday morning in a home in Del Rey with a suicide note near her body, authorities said.
Although the note was found, authorities are working to determine whether the death was a homicide or suicide, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The fire was reported around 9:42 a.m. in the 11920 block of West Weir Street in Del Rey.
Firefighters entered the home to find some smoke and a badly burned female body inside a bathtub in a room that had fire damage but no active flames.
The age and identity of the person have not been identified. Police and fire officials are investigating.
Burned body found in bathtub inside Del Rey home after fire reported
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News