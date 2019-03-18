Burned body found in bathtub inside Del Rey home after fire reported

DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was found burned to death inside a bathtub Monday morning in a home in Del Rey with a suicide note near her body, authorities said.Although the note was found, authorities are working to determine whether the death was a homicide or suicide, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The fire was reported around 9:42 a.m. in the 11920 block of West Weir Street in Del Rey.Firefighters entered the home to find some smoke and a badly burned female body inside a bathtub in a room that had fire damage but no active flames.The age and identity of the person have not been identified. Police and fire officials are investigating.