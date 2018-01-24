Bus crashes into side of building in West Covina

A transit bus that was not carrying any passengers crashed into the side of a building in West Covina Wednesday morning.Authorities said the bus was on its way to start service in the community, but ended up crashing. No one was on the bus at the time except for the driver, who suffered injuries. It was unclear what type of injuries the driver sustained.The vehicle headed eastbound on Cameron Avenue, turned north onto Sunset Avenue and then somehow crashed into the side of the building, authorities said.The cause of the crash was under investigation.